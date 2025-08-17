RiverDogs Homer Their Way Past Hickory, Extend Win Streak

Published on August 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs celebrate Narciso Polanco's homer

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs slugged a season-high four home runs while five pitchers combined for a shutout to extend the team's win streak to four with a dominant 7-0 victory over the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night in front of 4,318 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

With the win and Myrtle Beach's loss, the RiverDogs narrow the gap in the division down to 5.5 games with 21 games remaining. Charleston is now 25-19 in the second half ad 60-50 overall.

The RiverDogs snatched a first inning lead without recording an out. Following a leadoff walk from Narciso Polanco, Connor Hujsak smoked a line drive home run off the batters eye in center. The ball was originally called in play, but after conferring, the umpires signaled home run.

Charleston's early attack continued in the third. Polanco mashed the first pitch of the inning just inside the right field foul pole for a home run. Later in the frame, a Nathan Flewelling single set up a Tom Poole two-run home run - his first in the professional ranks - which ballooned the lead to 5-0.

On the other side of the book, Alexander Campos held the Hickory bats quiet, delivering four scoreless innings of relief after Mason Auer opened the game for the 'Dogs on a rehab assignment on the mound. Campos earned the win, working around four hits.

In the fifth, James Quinn-Irons extended the lead to six with an RBI single, part of a 2-4 performance.

Flewelling put a flourish on the onslaught, blasting a solo home run to right in the bottom of the seventh, pushing the lead to 7-0.

Trailing Dylan Lesko (1.1 innings) and Jason Bercovich (1.2 innings), Mason Nichols ended the shutout in style with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Nichols corralled two comebackers to the mound, including one reaching behind his back.

Ballpark Fun: Both the RiverDogs and Crawdads honored the legacy of Larry Doby by sporting Negro Leagues throwback jerseys, while fans were quizzed on Doby trivia on the video board. Two youngsters competed in an ice cream eating contest on top of the first base dugout, highlighting in between inning action.

The series concludes tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm on MUSC Health Family Sunday. The RiverDogs will honor the 70th anniversary of the Cannon Street All-Stars by sporting special edition jerseys. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

