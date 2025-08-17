Eighty Deuces Drop Back In, Edge Out Mudcats

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Fayetteville Eighty Deuces (25-21, 61-51) rose to the occasion down the stretch at Segra Stadium as their late-game heroics turned a two-run deficit into a 3-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats (25-19, 61-46).

In the early stages, the Mudcats showcased their selective hitting to grab a 2-0 advantage. Two straight knocks following back-to-back strikeouts plated the game's first run in the top of the first inning, and one frame later, a pair of one-out singles and walks doubled their lead.

However, the Eighty Deuces answered back right away, utilizing identical rallies in the third and fourth innings to level the score. Ethan Frey began the bottom of the third by driving a leadoff double to the left-center field gap, and Nick Monistere singled him home two batters later. Chase Call opened the bottom of the fourth similarly with a leadoff two-bagger of his own, and Arturo Flores laced an opposite-field base hit soon after, evening the contest at two apiece.

At that point, Fayetteville's bullpen took center stage. Eurys Martich notched four scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and five walks while striking out five. Upon his departure, Francisco Frias followed suit, firing two perfect frames to open his outing.

Needing a big swing in the late goings, Call and Flores stepped up in the bottom of the eighth. The former grooved a single to left field to kick off the rally and promptly advanced two bases on an errant pickoff throw. Shortly thereafter, Flores provided Fayetteville with their first lead of the night. A two-out single brought Call home from third base, airdropping the Eighty Deuces in front 3-2.

Pitching from ahead for the first time on the night, Frias continued to roll. He set down three straight Mudcats batters in short order, collecting the final three outs to finalize the dramatic comeback victory.

The Eighty Deuces finish off the seven-game series against the Mudcats on Sunday at 5:05 PM with a chance to tie the visitors for first place in the North Division. RHP Rafael Gonzalez takes the hill for Fayetteville versus RHP Melvin Hernández for Carolina in a rematch of the series-opening pitching matchup. In addition to Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9, where kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield after the game, it is also Sesame Street Family Day and Abilities Day at Segra Stadium. Fans can get an exclusive Elmo-themed Woodpeckers t-shirt by purchasing a theme ticket, which also guarantees an Elmo.







