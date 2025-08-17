Rodriguez Rings up Six in Fireflies Debut

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Darwin Rodriguez

COLUMBIA, S.C. - In his Columbia Fireflies debut, Darwin Rodriguez shined, tossing four scoreless innings with six strikeouts to help lift the Fireflies past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-2 Saturday night at Segra Park.

Rodriguez attacked the zone all night, didn't allow a walk, and showed swing-and-miss stuff to give Columbia early momentum in front of the home crowd.

Columbia's bats backed him quickly. in the second inning when Yandel Ricardo singled and later scored on Milo Rushford's RBI knock to right.

In the fourth, Jose Cerice and Angel Acosta reached on back-to-back singles to set the stage for Stone Russell. The third baseman drove a two-run single back up the middle, extending Columbia's lead to 3-0.

Myrtle Beach cut into the deficit in the sixth when Ty Southisene singled and Alexey Lumpuy followed with a two-run homer to right, making it 3-2. Columbia responded quickly in the bottom half, as Russell reached and came around to score on Rushford's triple to deep center. That insurance run stretched the lead to 4-2, which held as the final.

Rodriguez set the tone early on the mound, working four scoreless frames while striking out six. Yeri Perez (W, 4-3) followed with four innings of two-run ball to earn the victory, stranding key runners in scoring position along the way. Yenfri Sosa (S, 2) came in to close the door, retiring the side in order in the ninth on 10 pitches.

Offensively, Columbia was led by Russell and Rushford. Russell finished 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, while Rushford tallied a pair of hits and drove in two runs of his own, including the late triple that sealed the victory.

The Pelicans received a two-run homer from Lumpuy, but the bullpen couldn't quiet Columbia's bats down the stretch.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-5, 4.73 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Ronny Lopez (0-1, 6.00 ERA).

