Hujsak, Poole's Solo Shots Help 'Dogs Snap Skid

Published on September 6, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - The RiverDogs used home runs from Connor Hujsak and Tom Poole to defeat Hickory 2-1, snapping a six-game losing streak on Saturday night at LP Frans Stadium.

The RiverDogs' first hit also brought in their first run. With one out in the fourth, Connor Hujsak lined a solo homer to left center, propelling Charleston to a 1-0 lead.

RiverDogs starter Dominic Niman made the one-run lead seem insurmountable for the Crawdads. The southpaw delivered five shutout innings, striking out a pro-career high eight batters while allowing just two hits.

Following Niman's departure, the Crawdads tied the game in the sixth. Juan Sulbaran laced a leadoff double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a sac fly off the bat of Gavin Fein.

Following the one-run hiccup, Jacob Harlaub worked a 1-2-3 seventh to preserve the tie.

Charleston threatened to take the lead in the eighth, loading the bases with one out, but squandered the chance. Hickory had an identical opportunity in the bottom of the frame, but Mason Nichols wiggled out of the jam with a strikeout and pop-out.

The RiverDogs took the lead with one swing in the top of the ninth. Tom Poole smoked a 1-0 fastball over the right-center field wall for a solo home run that stood at the game-deciding swing.

Nichols remained in the contest and worked a drama-free 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn the victory.

The RiverDogs (67-62, 32-30) will conclude the 2025 season Sunday afternoon in Hickory, with first pitch set for 2:00 pm.







