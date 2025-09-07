Pelicans Team President Honored by Boys & Girls Club

Published on September 6, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore Earns Champion of Youth Award

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Earlier tonight, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore was presented with the Champion of Youth Award by the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand. The club surprised Moore with the award prior to tonight's game at Pelicans Ballpark. He was joined on field by Lena Brown - founder of the Boys & Girls Club, Ryan Grace - Boys & Girls Club Executive Director, Christina Burzler - CEO of Brickyard Marketing, Avery Grace - Boys & Girls Club member, his parents - Dave and Cheri Moore, his wife Alexandra and sons Austin and Jackson.

The Champion of Youth Award is the highest recognition offered by the club to an individual whose dedication and passion have profoundly impacted the lives of young people in our community. The award is presented annually and this year the club was honored to present it to Moore, who they described as "a leader, advocate, and true friend of the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand".

