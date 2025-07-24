Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.24 at Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.21 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Kevin Camacho (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a series with the Fredericksburg Nationals July 29-August 3. The team will host Stand Up to Cancer Night Friday, August 1, Harry Potter Night featuring a Hogwarts House-themed sock giveaway Saturday, August 2 and 803 Night Sunday, August 3. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES FALTER LATE, LOSE 6-4 ON THE BEACH: After giving up five unanswered across the final two innings, the Fireflies fell 6-4 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Wednesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The loss marked the Fireflies sixth-consecutive loss, which is their longest losing streak during the 2025 season. Myrtle Beach took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Pelicans capped off five unanswered runs by scoring a pair of runs on an Augusto Mendieta (L, 3-1) wild pitch. The two runs gave the Pelicans a 6-4 lead to complete their comeback victory. Ty Southisene singled in the eighth to plate Eli Lovich to tie the game 4-4. Southisene had a career night. The Pelicans second baseman finished 2-3 with two walks, four steals and three runs scored during the contest.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (4th, 2.31), opposing average (2nd, .188) and WHIP (2nd, 0.95). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 61 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

WELCOME ABOARD: Asbel Gonzalez is currently riding a 12-game on-base streak. It's hit second-longest on-base streak of the 2025 season and is the eighth-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. Since the stretch began July 4, Gonzalez is 13-48 (.271) with five steals. Gonzalez's longest on-base streak this season was a 13-game stretch from April 6-April 22.

TOUGH SLEDDING: The Fireflies currently have the second-worst record in the Carolina League in the second half. A large part of that has been a power outage amongst the team's bats. The Fireflies are hitting .204 as a team since clinching the first-half title and they have a .574 OPS during that stretch. The mark is the fourth-worst in Minor League Baseball since June 19. It trails only Lynchburg (.571), Clearwater (.572) and Augusta (.573). During the run, the Fireflies have struck out in 23% of at-bats.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: After losing six-consecutive games for the first time this season, the Fireflies are 5-11 during the month of July.







