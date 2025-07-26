Another Good Reyes Start Isn't Enough

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emmanuel Reyes turned in another strong outing for the Fireflies, but it wasn't enough for the win, as Columbia lost 3-2 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Saturday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Emmanuel Reyes turned in another strong start for the Fireflies. The righty worked five frames where he punched out five. He only allowed three hits and one run before passing the ball to the bullpen in a 1-1 tie. Since July 1, Reyes has turned in a 2.57 ERA (six earned runs in 21 innings).

Next, Augusto Mendieta (L, 3-2) allowed a pair of runs in as many innings. After that, Yenfri Sosa walked a pair, but held the Pelicans off the board in the eighth frame.

Ethan Flanagan (W, 4-0) continued his torrid start to the season. The southpaw earned a quality start and held Columbia to two hits in six innings. After that, Charlie Hurley worked 2.2 innings and Landon Ginn (S, 1) came out for the final out of the game.

The Pelicans broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a lead-off walk from Ty Southisene, a pair of singles brought the second baseman home to break the stalemate.

The Pelicans added another pair in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alexey Lumpuy and Leonel Espinoza started the frame with back-to-back base knocks. After that, Owen Ayers lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Lumpuy to regain the lead 2-1. Next, Jose Escobar hit his second RBI single to score Espinoza to put the Pelicans up 3-1.

Columbia's scored their first run the top of the sixth frame. Asbel Gonzalez laced a double to left, moved to third from a sacrifice bunt by Yandel Ricardo and scored thanks to a Colton Becker RBI single. At the time, it tied the game 1-1.

After that, in the top of the ninth, Stone Russell hit a one out single to set the table for Hyungchan Um. The designated hitter slapped a double to right to score Russell, but was caught trying to stretch the double to a triple to clear the bases and leave Columbia one run short with a pair of outs.

Milo Rushford finished the game 1-2 with a pair of walks to extend his on-base streak to a team-high 10 games.

Columbia closes out their series with the Pelicans tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (3-4, 2.54 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Alfredo Romero (2-2, 3.56 ERA).

