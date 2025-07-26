Pelicans Outlast Fireflies 3-2, Earn Series Win

July 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 3-2 on Saturday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-7, 46-46) opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Jose Escobar singled to plate Ty Southisene, giving the Pelicans a 1-0 lead.

Colton Becker singled to drive in Asbel Gonzalez in the sixth inning, tying the game at 1-1 for the Columbia Fireflies (8-19, 44-50).

Owen Ayers hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Alexey Lumpuy, and Escobar singled to plate Espinoza in the sixth inning, pushing the Pelicans ahead 3-1.

Hyungchan Um doubled to drive in Stone Russell in the ninth inning, but was thrown out at third by Espinoza, narrowing the Fireflies' deficit to 3-2.

Ethan Flanagan (4-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts. Charlie Hurley and Landon Ginn combined for 3.0 innings, with Ginn securing his first save.

Columbia's Augusto Mendieta (3-2) took the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) over 2.0 innings.

Escobar led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Espinoza went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Dilan Granadillo added a double, and Lumpuy contributed a hit. The Pelicans went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Fireflies went 1-for-6, leaving six.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Sunday, July 27th at 6:35 E.T. RHP Alfredo Romero (2-2, 3.56) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.21) for Columbia.







