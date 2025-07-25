Pelicans Edge Fireflies, 5-4, in Extra-Inning Thriller

July 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (20-6, 44-46) opened the scoring in the first inning when Leonel Espinoza reached on a fielding error by shortstop Josi Novas, plating Alexey Lumpuy for a 1-0 lead.

Christian Olivo was hit by a pitch to drive in Angel Cepeda, Alexey Lumpuy grounded into a force out to score Yahil Melendez, and Espinoza reached on a fielder's choice with a throwing error by Colton Becker allowing Derik Alcantara to cross the plate in the second inning, pushing the Pelicans' lead to 4-0.

Angel Acosta doubled to plate Henry Ramos, and Colton Becker singled to drive in Acosta in the third inning, cutting the Columbia Fireflies' (8-18, 44-48) deficit to 4-2.

Becker singled to bring home Acosta in the fifth inning, with a fielding error by Espinoza allowing Becker to reach second, narrowing the gap to 4-3.

Melendez singled to drive in Cepeda in the eighth inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 5-3.

Stone Russell singled to plate Ramos, and Hyungchan Um walked to bring home Asbel Gonzalez in the ninth inning, tying the game at 5-5 for the Fireflies.

Alcantara singled to drive in Ty Southisene in the 10th inning, securing the 6-5 walk-off victory for the Pelicans.

Ethan Bell (1-2) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing no runs, while Walker Powell and Jostin Florentino combined for 8.0 innings, conceding three runs (two earned).

Columbia's Yeri Perez struggled, allowing four runs (three earned) in 1.0 inning, with Fraynel Nova, Jose Gutierrez, and Julio Rosario limiting further damage.

Cepeda led the Pelicans, going 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Alcantara, Melendez, Olivo, and Jose Escobar each added a hit. The Pelicans went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base, while the Fireflies went 4-for-14, leaving 11.

The Pelicans continue a six-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Saturday, July 26th at 6:05 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (3-0, 1.04) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach againstRHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-2, 4.13) for Columbia.







