FredNats Shut Out Again, Lose 5-0 to Fayetteville

July 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (15-11, 45-46) were shut out for the second time in three nights by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-14, 49-44) and lost 5-0 on Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The Woodpeckers got to FredNat starter Luke Johnson in his Fredericksburg home debut, tallying six hits across his 3.1 innings. Caden Powell had an RBI double in the third inning to put Fayetteville ahead 1-0, while Justin Trimble and Reylin Perez both drove in runs with singles in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Fayetteville added on two more runs off of Kevin Dowdell in the seventh inning and finished the night with 10 hits. On the pitching side, Fayetteville got scoreless performances from Raimy Rodriguez, Leomar Rosario and Ryan Smith, who combined to strike out 10 FredNats for the shutout.

Rodriguez (1-2) earned his first win, as Johnson (0-1) got the loss. The teams will meet again Saturday, with the FredNats rolling out Xander Meckley (4-6, 4.39) in a 7:05 start.

#FREDNATS







Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.