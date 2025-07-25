FredNats Shut Out Again, Lose 5-0 to Fayetteville
July 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (15-11, 45-46) were shut out for the second time in three nights by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-14, 49-44) and lost 5-0 on Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
The Woodpeckers got to FredNat starter Luke Johnson in his Fredericksburg home debut, tallying six hits across his 3.1 innings. Caden Powell had an RBI double in the third inning to put Fayetteville ahead 1-0, while Justin Trimble and Reylin Perez both drove in runs with singles in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.
Fayetteville added on two more runs off of Kevin Dowdell in the seventh inning and finished the night with 10 hits. On the pitching side, Fayetteville got scoreless performances from Raimy Rodriguez, Leomar Rosario and Ryan Smith, who combined to strike out 10 FredNats for the shutout.
Rodriguez (1-2) earned his first win, as Johnson (0-1) got the loss. The teams will meet again Saturday, with the FredNats rolling out Xander Meckley (4-6, 4.39) in a 7:05 start.
#FREDNATS
Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2025
- FredNats Shut Out Again, Lose 5-0 to Fayetteville - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Late Rally Sends Kannapolis Past Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- Salem Holds off RiverDogs Despite Late Rally - Charleston RiverDogs
- Shorebirds Fall to Hillcats in Back-And-Forth Game - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Sox' Offense Erupts For 13 Hits In 6-5 Win Over Charleston - Salem Red Sox
- Late Rally Squashed in 10th Frame - Columbia Fireflies
- Crawdads Pitch and Pop Their Way to 5-2 Win - Hickory Crawdads
- Pelicans Edge Fireflies, 5-4, in Extra-Inning Thriller - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 29-August 3 - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.25 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
- GreenJackets Homestand Preview 7/29-8/3 - Augusta GreenJackets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- FredNats Shut Out Again, Lose 5-0 to Fayetteville
- Sullivan, Mota Lead FredNats to 5-2 Win over Fayetteville
- Quiet Offensive Night Sees FredNats Get Shut Out 2-0
- FredNats Fall Short Late in 6-5 Loss to Fayetteville
- FredNats Sweep Lynchburg Doubleheader in First Action Since All-Star Break