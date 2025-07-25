GreenJackets Homestand Preview 7/29-8/3

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, kick off the longest homestand of 2025 by hosting the Carolina Mudcats at SRP Park!

Tuesday, July 29th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WRDW News 12/26, Sunny 102.7

50s Night

Don't be a square! Grab your leather jackets and get ready to jump, jive, and wail at SRP Park!

Tacos & Tallboys

$2 ground beef tacos and $8 domestic tallboys are available at SRP Park on Tuesday nights!

Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, and Riverside Vet

Fans can bring their pups to SRP Park for FREE! Dogs can sit anywhere in the lower bowl and MUST be leashed throughout the game. Owners will need to sign a waiver before entering SRP Park. For the dog waiver, click here.

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, July 30th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

60s Night

We've got a far-out night of baseball, beats, and good vibes planned... get ready for an out of sight experience!

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to select home games! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Senior Resource Services, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information:

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by The Bin Store

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deals - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket.

Thursday, July 31st | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

70s Night

Get ready to boogie down to SRP Park as we throw it back to the 70s!

Thirsty Thursday - Presented by Dave and Buster's, Dirty Boots Augusta, The Hyatt Agency, Kicks99, and HD98.3

$2 PBR and Busch Light until last call, half-priced 16oz and 32oz drafts 6-8 PM, half-priced Dirty Gurl Vodka and Surfisde Vodka RTD Cocktails 6-8 PM

Friday, August 1st | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM, Fox54

80s Night

We're headed back to the raddest decade ever: the 80s!

80s T-Shirt Giveaway - Presented by Atlanta Gas Light

The first 1,000 fans through the gate will score an 80s-style GreenJackets t-shirt!

Braves BUZZFest

We honor our affiliate with Braves-themed jerseys and caps!

Durty Gurl Vodka Cocktail Special - Presented by Durty Gurl Vodka

Stop by the Durty Gurl Vodka Bar to try the day's half-priced specialty cocktail: Like Totally Awesome - Durty Gurl Vodka, Triple Sec, Raspberry Syrup, Owens Craft Lemonade, Fresh Raspberry Garnish

Feel Good Fridays:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy select drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, August 2nd | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

90s Night

Get ready for a totally fly night at SRP Park as we turn the clock back to the 90s!

The GreenJackets will wear special 90s Throwback Jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia!

Fireworks Extravaganza: 90s Jams

Get ready for another great fireworks show, set to the best songs of the 90s! Shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert from 4:30-5:20pm. Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:05pm!

Sunday, August 3rd |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

Early 2000s Day

Time to live your best life at the park, with frosted tips, bedazzled jeans, and everything from the early 2000s!

803 Night - Presented by The City of North Augusta

We tip our caps to our home and the 803 area code!

Jr. Jackets Kids Club Game - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can sign up for the coolest club in town! Click here to learn more about signing up!

Sunday Funday - Presented by Sara's Farm Adventure

Pregame Catch on the Field from 12:30-1:00

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2025 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw







