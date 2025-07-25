Late Rally Squashed in 10th Frame

July 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies scored a pair of runs in the ninth to force extras, but ultimately lost 6-5 to The Myrtle Beach Pelicans in 10 innings Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Jose Escobar flew out to move the placed runner, Ty Southisene 90 feet away. After that, Julio Rosario (L, 2-7) walked the bases loaded to set up a force situation. Then Derek Alcantara lined a single up the middle to score Southisene and win the game for the Pelicans.

The Fireflies were unable to score the runner from second in the top of the 10th. Ethan Bell (W, 1-2) worked a hitless inning to keep Columbia off the board.

Columbia rallied to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning. Henry Ramos and Angel Acosta singled to start the frame and put the tying run on the base paths. After that, Colton Becker walked to load the bases. Then Stone Russell singled to plate Ramos and Hyungchan Um drew a bases loaded walk off Dominic Hambley (BS, 2) to tie the game 5-5.

The Fireflies got on the board in the top of the third inning. Henry Ramos reached on a fielder's choice and then came around on an Angel Acosta double to cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 4-1. After that, Acosta stole third and scored off a Colton Becker base knock that cut the Pelicans' lead in half.

In the fifth, the Fireflies added another run. Angel Acosta reached off an error, advanced to second on a balk and then scored off another Becker single to make it a one-run game.

Becker finished the night 3-4 with two RBI.

Myrtle Beach kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the first. Alexey Lumpuy walked and then stole second and third before scoring on a fielding error from Josi Novas. The next inning, the Pelicans added three runs without a hit, thanks to two hit batters, two walks and then two force outs that allowed the Pelicans to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

After a tough start from Yeri Perez, who allowed four runs (three earned) without surrendering a hit in 1.2 innings, the Fireflies bullpen locked things down. Fraynel Nova worked two scoreless innings while mopping up the bottom of the second frame. Next, Jose Gutierrez made his best appearance this season for Columbia. The righty worked a season-best four innings while allowing only one run. He struck out a pair before handing the ball to Julio Rosario for a scoreless eighth inning.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Pelicans Ballpark at 6:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-2, 4.13 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Ethan Flanagan (3-0, 1.04 ERA).

