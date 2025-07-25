Sox' Offense Erupts For 13 Hits In 6-5 Win Over Charleston

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (37-55, 11-17) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Charleston RiverDogs (50-42, 15-11) Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Red Sox entered the night leading the Carolina League in hits and batting average since the All-Star break, tallying 62 hits and a .304 team average. Their potent bats struck again on Outdoors Night at the ballpark.

After Devin Futrell stranded a leadoff double by Theo Gillen in the first, his offense rewarded him with early run support.

Starlyn Nunez singled, and Yoeilin Cespedes reached on an error to put two aboard for Kleyver Salazar. A wild pickoff attempt by pitcher Ryan Andrade skipped up the line, allowing Nunez to score from second and Cespedes to advance to third. Salazar then delivered a two-out RBI single to right, giving Salem a 2-0 lead after one. Salazar extended his on-base streak to 14 games in the process.

Charleston responded in the second with an unearned run after a slow roller off the bat of Jose Monzon slipped under Cespedes' glove at second base, scoring Ryan McCoy to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Salem's offense stayed hot in the second. Yosander Asencio led off with a triple, and Karim Ayubi drove him in with an RBI single. Yohander Linarez followed with a single of his own. Ayubi's knock marked hits in 13 of his last 15 games, as the left-handed outfielder continues to rake in what's shaping up to be the best month of his career - batting .469 through his first nine games of July, more than doubling his June average (.226).

Charleston tied it up in the third on a two-run home run by No. 20 Tampa Bay Rays prospect Nathan Flewelling, a bloop down the left field line that broke a 20-game homerless streak for the Carolina League South Overall Division leaders.

Knotted 3-3 entering the bottom of the third, the bottom third of Salem's lineup reignited the offense. Andruw Musett singled, and D'Angelo Ortiz recorded his second career Single-A hit to put two men aboard. Asencio, already with a triple, smacked an RBI single to center to give Salem a 4-3 lead. He finished 3-for-4 with a run and RBI from the seven spot.

Nunez continued to shine in the fourth. After Justin Gonzales drew a one-out walk, Nunez launched a no-doubt two-run homer to right, his sixth of the season, extending the lead to 6-3.

Futrell exited after four innings, recording a career-best four strikeouts and allowing two earned runs in a no-decision.

Reliever Jay Allmer was dominant in relief, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings with no hits, one walk, and two strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the season. He was followed by P.J. Labriola, who tossed a clean eighth before running into trouble in the ninth.

Ryan McCoy was hit by a pitch, for the second time in the game, to open the inning, and Larry Martinez followed with a double to bring the tying run to the plate with no outs. Labriola responded with a strikeout of Jose Contreras and induced an RBI groundout from Monzon to make it 6-4. Jose Perez then singled in Martinez, cutting the lead to 6-5.

With two outs and the tying run on first, Labriola faced Rays No. 2 prospect Theo Gillen, who had reached base in all four of his previous plate appearances. But Labriola won the battle, getting Gillen to fly out to left on four pitches to end the game.

Salem escaped with the win, going 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, an improvement after going 1-for-11 the night before in the RISP department. Labriola earned his first professional save with the gutsy finish.

With the series now 3-1 in Charleston's favor, the Sox will look to build a streak of their own Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. on Bluey Night at the ballpark.







