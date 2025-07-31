A New Era Is Coming: Salem Red Sox Finalize New Identity to Debut this Fall

SALEM, VA - The Salem Red Sox have officially finalized their new team identity, and fans can expect a full reveal following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Earlier this year, the club announced plans for a rebrand-an exciting step into the future of professional baseball in the Roanoke Valley. Since that announcement, the team has been hard at work gathering input from those who matter most: the fans and the community. Through fan-submitted ideas and inspiration, local collaboration, stakeholder conversation and a spirited Season Ticket Member town hall, the organization builds a new brand that captures the magic of Minor League Baseball, the personality of the region it calls home-along with the grit, toughness, and heart of the players.

While the name and look will change, the club will remain proudly affiliated with the Boston Red Sox.

"Our family has created so many memories at Salem Memorial Ballpark over the years," said Katie Beach, longtime Season Ticket Member. "We've loved supporting the Boston Red Sox farm system right here in our hometown, and it's exciting to see the team take on a brand that reflects the character of this region. We're proud to be part of this next chapter - and we're looking forward to grabbing some new merchandise to represent our community"

The new team identity embraces the fun and quirkiness that makes Minor League Baseball special, highlights the natural beauty and charm of the Roanoke Valley, honors the deep-rooted baseball history in Salem, and offers a look that everyone-from lifelong locals to first-time visitors-can rally behind.

"Joyce & Bary Law proudly supports the Salem Red Sox's bold decision to rebrand ahead of the 2026 season," said David Bary, a corporate partner of the Salem Red Sox. "This thoughtful change honors the team's rich history while embracing a new identity that reflects the unique character of the Blue Ridge and Roanoke Valley. By moving away from a shared name, the team can strengthen its regional connection, develop distinctive branding, and create new opportunities for community engagement. We believe this rebrand will spark fresh excitement and pride throughout Southwest Virginia."

In keeping with Major League Baseball's branding guidelines, the new name will be officially unveiled in the fall, after the 2025 season. More details about the rebrand celebration will be shared as the Salem Red Sox wrap up the current historic season.

Fans are invited to visit Carilion Clinic Field throughout the remainder of the season to celebrate the legacy of the Salem Red Sox and prepare to usher in an exciting new era of professional baseball in Salem.







