FredNat Veterans Cox, Green Lead 5-2 Win

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (17-13, 47-48) got RBI doubles from veteran bats Brenner Cox and Elijah Green en route to a 5-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies (10-22, 46-52) at Segra Park on Thursday night.

Cox and Green both played instrumental roles in Fredericksburg's 2024 Carolina League Championship season and, with Cox back in FredNats' threads on a rehab assignment from A+ Wilmington, both were crucial in Thursday's victory.

With two outs and a runner at first in the third inning, Cox came up with the FredNats searching for their first hit. The left-handed slugger found it by slicing a high fly ball down the left field line, touching down for a two-bagger that gave the FredNats a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Columbia loaded the bases ahead of Green, who promptly unloaded them by bouncing a double of his own down the left field line, sneaking it inside the third base bag for three RBI. In support of their starter, Liam Sullivan, who had just completed four scoreless innings, the FredNats built a 4-0 lead that would prove to be enough.

In the 5-2 victory, Kevin Dowdell (1-0) earned his first win of the season in relief, sticking the loss to Kendry Chourio (0-1). The win was Fredericksburg's first of the series and first of the 12-game road trip through South Carolina. With the FredNats now down 2-1 to the Fireflies, they'll send Luke Johnson to the hill on Friday in a 7:05 start.







