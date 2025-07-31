Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.31 vs Fredericksburg

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Kendrys Chourio will make his Carolina League debut tonight for Columbia. At first pitch, he will be the youngest pitcher in Class-A since Julio Urias pitched for the Great Lakes Loons in 2013. Fredericksburg counters with LHP Liam Sullivan (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

FIREFLIES EARN SIXTH SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON BEHIND SHIELDS: The Fireflies pitching staff fired on all cylinders to produce the team's sixth shutout of 2025 in a 6-0 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals Wednesday night at Segra Park. David Shields was lights out on the bump. The southpaw worked four innings and matched a career-best seven strikeouts. He kept Fredericksburg off the board before getting the ball to the bullpen. Shields hasn't allowed an earned run in his last three outings over 12 innings.

IMMACUL8: Tuesday, Dash Albus threw an immaculate inning thanks to a pitch clock violation. It is believed to be the first 8 pitch, three strikeout inning in MiLB and Major League history. The pitch clock was implemented in 2023 and since then there have been 54 immaculate innings in Minor League and Major League baseball.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Wednesday. The southpaw worked four frames without allowing a run. Since the start of July, Shields has a 0.95 ERA in five starts with 19 innings under his belt. The lefty has 20 strikeouts and a 1.00 WHIP on the run. He is one of six Fireflies pitchers with an ERA beneath 1.50 during the month. The other five are Yimi Presinal, Henson Leal, Julio Rosario, Jordan Woods and Dash Albus.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (5th, 2.74), opposing average (3rd, .205) and WHIP (2nd, 0.99). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently is tied for the league lead with 63 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 65 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

RUSHFORD'S REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 12-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .211 on the run, he has drawn 10 walks to earn a .375 on-base percentage since July 8. Stone Russell isn't far behind. The infielder has reached in 10-consecutive games since July 18. He's batting .306 with three extra-base hits during the streak.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGIN': The Columbia Fireflies have made nine roster moves since Friday. Colton Becker and Emmanuel Reyes have been promoted. Gabriel Silva and Yimi Presinal have been placed on the injured list. In corresponding moves, the Fireflies have added Jose Cerice, Kyle DeGroat, Kendrys Chourio, Ramon Ramirez and JC Vanek to the active roster.







