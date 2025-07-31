Pelicans Shut out RiverDogs 3-0 to Snap Two-Game Skid

July 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 3-0 on Thursday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Angel Cepeda singled to plate Matt Halbach in the second inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (23-9, 48-48) a 1-0 lead.

Eli Lovich singled to drive in Halbach in the fourth inning, pushing the Pelicans' lead to 2-0.

Christian Olivo walked to bring home Cepeda in the seventh inning, extending the Pelicans' advantage to 3-0.

The Charleston RiverDogs (19-12, 54-43) couldn't capitalize, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 runners on base, despite four hits from Larry Martinez.

Walker Powell (1-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, while Kevin Camacho and Ethan Bell combined for 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Bell came in with two on in the ninth inning and walked the first man he faced to load the bases before recording his first career save by fanning one and rolling a game-ending double play.

Ryan Andrade (8-5) took the loss for Charleston, surrendering two runs (one earned) over 6.0 innings.

Lovich led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Halbach went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Cepeda, Ty Southisene, and Jairo Diaz each added a hit. The Pelicans went 2-for-4 with runners in scoring position, leaving four runners on base.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Friday, August 1st at 7:05 E.T. RHP Jostin Florentino (2-2, 1.72) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Andres Galan (5-1, 2.08) for Charleston.







Carolina League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.