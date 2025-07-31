Chourio Dazzles in Debut, Fireflies Lose 5-2

July 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Kendry Chourio

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Kendry Chourio spun four one-run innings in his Carolina League debut, but it wasn't enough to earn a Fireflies win. The Fireflies lost 5-2 to the Fredericksburg Nationals Thursday night at Segra Park.

Kendry Chourio (L, 0-1) became the youngest Class-A pitcher since 2013 when he threw the first pitch Thursday night. Chourio spun four innings and allowed one run. The righty struck out four and didn't issue a free pass in his Carolina League debut.

Julio Rosario worked a pair of innings and allowed three earned runs. After that, Nick Conte got five punchouts in a pair of one-run innings and Yenfri Sosa worked a scoreless ninth for the Fireflies.

The FredNats broke the scoreless tie in the third inning. Everett Cooper was hit by a pitch and came around on a Brennon Cox double to the left field corner.

In the fifth inning, Elijah Green roped a three RBI double to left-center to break the game open and give the Nationals a 4-0 advantage.

The Fireflies bats got active in the ninth. Yandel Ricardo started the frame with a base knock and came around to score on Hyungchan Um's 10th double of the year. Next, JC Vanek singled to put runners on the corners for Milo Rushford. Rushford lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Um to cut Fredericksburg's lead to 5-2.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-2, 6.60 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Luke Johnson (0-1, 3.68 ERA).

