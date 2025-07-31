Ten Unanswered Runs Lead Woodpeckers to Win on Christmas in July

July 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Despite trailing 5-0 at the halfway point, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-16, 51-46) found a way to give the fans at Segra Stadium the gift of victory on Christmas in July. A stretch of ten unanswered runs from the bottom of the fifth inning onward turned the tide and sparked a 10-5 win over the Hickory Crawdads (20-13, 53-45).

Through the first four frames, neither offense could get its bats going. While Crawdads starter Brooks Fowler held the Woodpeckers in check, Rafael Gonzalez and Francisco Frias combined to do the same for Fayetteville, quieting Hickory's bats. In his first appearance since June 3rd, Gonzalez tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball, scattering three hits and a walk while striking out three. Frias picked up where the starter left off, pitching 1.2 spotless innings himself, fanning four in the process.

The Crawdads rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth to open the scoring, but the Woodpeckers quickly hit the comeback trail. Anthony Huezo put Fayetteville on the board thanks to a two-out single, and two batters later, Jancel Villarroel followed suit and provided an RBI base hit of his own. Shortly thereafter, a Ben Hartl passed ball brought Caden Powell home from third, trimming the Hickory lead to 5-3.

One inning later, Fayetteville finished the job. In a bases-loaded, two-out spot, Huezo corkscrewed a two-run single through the left side of the Hickory infield, leveling the contest at five. The very next batter, Powell, promptly launched a three-run home run onto the berm beyond the left field wall, launching the Woodpeckers in front 8-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Huezo stepped back up to finish the job. He deposited a two-run shot over the right field wall, his first home run as a Woodpecker, delivering the final blow to send the Woodpeckers home with the win.

The Woodpeckers can secure at least a series split in game four of their six-game series against the Crawdads on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Raimy Rodriguez is the scheduled starter for Fayetteville, while Hickory's is still to be determined. In addition to Video Game Night and Scout Night, there will also be a postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Q98, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Segra Stadium will receive a Stars & Stripes Bucket Hat courtesy of WKML 95.7.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/786483/final/box







Carolina League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.