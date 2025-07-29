Woodpeckers Drop First-Ever Matchup against Crawdads

July 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-16, 49-46) were unable to close out a historic night at Segra Stadium in victorious fashion as they dropped their first game in franchise history against the Hickory Crawdads (20-11, 53-43) 6-2.

In the early stages, Woodpeckers starting pitcher Twine Palmer set the tone and held the Hickory lineup silent. He compiled his longest start of the 2025 season, tossing five innings of shutout baseball. The right-hander allowed just one hit and two walks, striking out a pair of Crawdads in the process.

While Palmer cruised on the mound, the heart of the Fayetteville order turned to the long ball to build a multi-run lead. Jancel Villarroel got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth as he blasted the first pitch of the frame over the Rocking Porch in left-center field for a solo home run. Two frames later, Alberto Hernandez greeted new Crawdads reliever Grant Cherry by taking him deep for a solo shot of his own, placing the Woodpeckers up 2-0 heading into the game's final third.

However, Hickory answered back in a big way in the top of the seventh. A Yeremy Cabrera grand slam punctuated a six-run inning, providing the Crawdads all the offense they needed to cap off a swift comeback and secure the victory in their first meeting with the Woodpeckers.

Fayetteville aims to bounce back and even up its six-game series versus the Crawdads on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Brandon McPherson is slated to start for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Enrique Segura for Hickory. The contest falls on Dollar Dog Night presented by WFNC 640, as fans can buy hot dogs for just a buck all night long.







Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.