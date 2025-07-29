Albus Closes out Game in Immaculate Fashion

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Dash Albus

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies came out on top in a back-and-forth game to beat the Fredericksburg Nationals 9-6 Tuesday night at Segra Park.

Dash Albus (S, 6) had the highlight of the evening. The southpaw earned his team-leading sixth save of the year in style. Albus struck out three batters on eight pitches and capped things off with a pitch-clock violation to earn an immaculate inning. It was the Fireflies (9-21, 45-51) third immaculate inning in team history and their first since Heribert Garcia had an immaculate sixth inning at Augusta May 14, 2021.

The Fireflies bats went off in the seventh frame. Angel Acosta, Ramon Ramirez, Jose Cerice and Yandel Ricardo hit four-straight singles that set the table for the Fireflies to vault in front of Fredericksburg 9-4.

Cerice finished the night 3-5 with a homer and two runs scored. It was the third baseman's second consecutive multi-hit game and his first three-hit game in the Carolina League.

The FredNats (16-12, 46-47) got two additional runs off three hits and a sacrifice fly in the eighth, before Albus slammed the door shut.

Elijiah Green pummeled his first Carolina League homer of the season in the top of the fifth to give the FredNats a 4-3 lead over Columbia.

It didn't take long for the Fireflies to match the score. Yandel Ricardo got aboard via a two out single to short and then Hyungchan Um drilled a double to the left field gap that plated Ricardo and tied the game 4-4. It was Um's second double of the game.

Columbia got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. Jose Cerice launched his first Carolina League homer on the first pitch of the frame to break things open. After that, Bryan Polanco plunked both Yandel Ricardo and Hyungchan Um. Next, Stone Russell lasered a single to left to load the bases. After that, Henry Ramos singled to double Columbia's lead and then Asbel Gonzalez drew a lead-off walk to end the frame with a 3-0 advantage.

The FredNats sent out a counter strike in the top of the third. Nathan Ochoa hit a lead-off single, then Cristian Vaquero and Elijah Green legged out back-to-back triples to put the tying run 90 feet away. After that, Jorgelys Mota was hit by a pitch and then executed a double steal with Green to tie the game 3-3.

Hiro Wyatt only allowed those three runs across 3.2 innings for the Fireflies. He had one strikeout and allowed nine to reach off six hits and three hit batters before handing the ball to Elvis Novas. Novas allowed one run in 1.1 innings. After that, Jordan Woods (W, 4-5) worked two hitless innings to allow the bats to drive ahead. Fraynel Nova allowed a pair of runs to score in the eighth before passing the ball to Albus.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.01 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Brayan Romero (1-3, 5.52 ERA).

