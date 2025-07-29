Mudcats Take Series Opener at Augusta

July 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

AUGUSTA, G.A. - The Carolina Mudcats opened their series with the Augusta GreenJackets with a 5-2 victory on Tuesday night at SRP Park.

Carolina (20-9 // 56-37) started the scoring with single tallies in the second and fourth innings with the big hit coming from Eric Bitonti, who clubbed his league-leading 16th home run of the season in the fourth inning to give the Mudcats a 2-0 advantage.

Augusta (14-17 // 48-47) got on the board in the fourth when Nick Montgomery tripled home a run to trim the deficit to just one, 2-1.

In the sixth inning, the Mudcats had an answer scoring twice on a two-run double off the bat of Jose Anderson to put Carolina ahead 4-1.

Following a lengthy rain delay, the Mudcats came out swinging with another run in the seventh inning on a double steal to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Melvin Hernandez (W, 7-4) covered five innings allowing just one run to earn the victory and lower his ERA to a microscopic 2.04.

The GreenJackets added a run in the ninth inning on a Joe Olsavsky single to pull Augusta to within three. Augusta would go on to load the bases but Anfrenny Reyes (S, 5) got John Gil to groundout to shortstop to end the game and preserve a 5-2 victory for Carolina.

The series rolls on Wednesday night at 7:05 P.M. when Carolina gives the ball to RHP Travis Smith (4-4, 3.30) while Augusta will counter with LHP Cam Caminiti (0-1, 2.73).

