FredNats Drop Series Opener at Columbia

July 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (16-12, 46-47) lost the first game of their two-week road trip 9-6 to the Columbia Fireflies (9-21, 45-51) at Segra Park on Tuesday night.

Despite a strong offensive day with 10 hits and six runs scored, the FredNats didn't perform well enough on either the pitching or defensive sides of the ball to win the game. Fredericksburg made two errors in the field, walked six hitters and hit two more, adding on to the 13 hits allowed by FredNat pitching.

Ultimately, a three-run rally in the second inning and a four-run blitz in the seventh gave the Fireflies enough of a boost to take game one of the series.

Even in the loss, the FredNats did get silver-lining performances from Elijah Green and Angel Feliz. Green, in his second week back with Fredericksburg, hit his first FredNat home run of 2025, sailing a high drive over the wall in right field. He also had an RBI triple that helped the FredNats mount their first rally in the second inning. Feliz, at just 18 years old, enjoyed a strong Single-A debut with the FredNats. He picked up his first hit on a single in the fourth inning and added both a stolen base and a walk, finishing 1/3.

In the end, though, the FredNats struck out three times in the ninth inning, as Dash Albus pitched an immaculate inning to close the game. Jordan Woods (4-5) got the win in relief, as Victor Farias (0-1) got the loss in his FredNat debut and Albus earned the save.

Down 1-0 in the series, the FredNats will hand the ball to Brayan Romero on Wednesday in a 7:05 start.







