FredNats and Woodpeckers Postponed

July 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Sunday's series finale between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader when Fayetteville returns to Virginia Credit Union Stadium in August. Fans who had tickets to the game can exchange them for a future home game of equal or lesser value. The FredNats will be back in action on Tuesday, when they visit the Columbia Fireflies to begin a two-week road trip.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia.







