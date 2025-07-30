FredNats Fall in Shutout Fashion 5-0 at Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (16-13, 46-48) dropped their second straight game to the Columbia Fireflies (10-21, 46-51), failing to score in a 5-0 loss at Segra Park on Wednesday night.

After a strong offensive showing in game one of the series Tuesday, the FredNats mustered just five hits in the game two defeat and only had three runners reach scoring position. They struck out a total of 12 times against Firefly pitching, including seven times against Columbia's starter, David Shields, who matched a career high. All five of Fredericksburg's hits came against Shields in his four innings of work, as the Firefly bullpen faced the minimum across the final five frames.

On the other side of the ball, Brayan Romero got off on the wrong foot in his first start of the road trip. The right-hander gave up six hits and five earned runs in four innings, walking three batters and hitting another on top of that. Three of the runs he surrendered scored on wild pitches, one in each of the first three innings.

After Romero left, Columbia scored only one run against the Fredericksburg bullpen, when Ramon Ramirez launched a solo home run off of Johan Otanez. The FredNat relievers combined to allow just two hits in their four innings before the game ended.

In the 6-0 game, Henson Leal (6-4) got the win in relief for Columbia, as Romero (1-4) was tagged for the loss. With the Fireflies up 2-0 in the series, the FredNats turn their attention to Thursday, giving the start to Liam Sullivan in a 7:05 game.







