Los Ajolotes Fall in Extra-Inning Showdown with Shorebirds Wednesday

July 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After a night that saw the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers win, 11-2, with an offensive showing to be beheld, the Ballers mustered just four hits in Wednesday's, 4-2, loss in 10 innings to the Delmarva Shorebirds Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Ballers fall to 14-18 in the second half, dropping to 8.5 games behind the division-leading Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Delmarva's win puts them at 10-21 in the second half, still stuck in the basement of the North division.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi shut down the Shorebirds over his five innings of work, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, RHP Hale Sims pushed through a three-walk inning to allow no hits or runs in his lone frame. After Sims, RHP Carlton Perkins allowed a pair of runs on two hits in his two innings, while RHP Jake Curtis got hit with the loss by giving up both Delmarva runs in the top of the tenth.

Kannapolis scored first in Wednesday's win, going ahead, 1-0, on Caleb Bonemer scoring while Arxy Hernandez reached on a fielding error.

The Shorebirds put up their first of a pair of two-run innings in the top of the seventh, tying the game on a Raylin Ramos RBI triple to center field. Ramos later scored on a Braylin Tavera RBI groundout to take the lead, 2-1, after seven innings.

With George Wolkow at the plate, the Ballers knotted the game at, 2-2, in the bottom of the eighth while Wolkow reached base on a strikeout wild pitch that permitted Bonemer to score and tie the game.

In the top of the tenth, with the placed runner at second, Tavera crushed an RBI double to hand Delmarva a, 3-2, lead. Later in the frame, Colin Tuft drove in Tavera, who reached third on a throwing error on his double. The mayhem from the Shorebirds put Kannapolis in a, 4-2, hole that they failed to climb out of.

Thursday's Margaritaville Night contest is slated to be a great pitching matchup, with French RHP Mathias LaCombe scheduled for his first start as a Cannon Baller, opposite of Delmarva's RHP Estaban Mejia, the number 4 Orioles prospect per MLB Pipeline. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m in the third of six games between the Ballers and Shorebirds.

Thursday's Margaritaville Night contest is slated to be a great pitching matchup, with French RHP Mathias LaCombe scheduled for his first start as a Cannon Baller, opposite of Delmarva's RHP Estaban Mejia, the number 4 Orioles prospect per MLB Pipeline. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m in the third of six games between the Ballers and Shorebirds.







