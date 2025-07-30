Urbina's Start, Late Runs Lead RiverDogs to Fourth Straight Win

July 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs first baseman Ryan McCoy at bat

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs won their fourth consecutive game to gain another game of ground on first place Myrtle Beach with a 4-3 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday night in front of 2,814 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The win pushes the RiverDogs record to 54-42, and 19-11 in the second half - 2.5 games out of first place.

Carolina League ERA leader Jose Urbina earned the win, marking the ninth consecutive win for the 'Dogs with Urbina on the hill.

Myrtle Beach applied pressure early in the second inning but were unable to capitalize as Urbina escaped an early bases loaded jam.

Charleston responded in the bottom half of the second by scoring the first two runs of the contest.

The inning started with back-to-back walks from Angel Mateo and Ryan McCoy. Mateo stole second base, which led to Yirer Garcia slapping an RBI-single to center that put the RiverDogs up 1-0. After a wild pitch by Pelicans starter Nazier Mulé, Garcia advanced to second base. Pinch hitting for Theo Gillen, Xavier Guillen delivered an two-out opposite field RBI-single to score McCoy and place the 'Dogs in front 2-0.

The single marked the end of Mulé's start after just 1.2 innings.

Dawson Netz replaced Mulé and held it down for the Pelicans bullpen, hurling 3.1 scoreless frames.

Myrtle Beach sliced the deficit in half in the fifth.

Two singles placed runners on the corners with one out. Alexis Hernandez stole second base, and second baseman Narciso Polanco fumbled the ball while trying to glove it. Eli Lovich took advantage of the miscue and stole home to make the score 2-1. A pop out and a pickoff throw that led to a rundown got Urbina out of another situation with runners in scoring position.

Urbina picked up his eighth quality start of the season - the most in Single-A. He hurled 6.0 innings of one run ball and issued one walk compared to four strikeouts.

In the seventh, the RiverDogs added two insurance runs, which came into play late.

Three base knocks from the top of the RiverDogs lineup loaded the bases. That set the stage for a Ryan McCoy 2-RBI single up the middle on the first pitch he saw from the Pelicans bullpen to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Pelicans comeback rally came to life in the ninth but just fell short. Following singles from Jose Escobar and Eli Lovich, Alexis Hernandez clocked a two-out RBI double to cut the lead to one.

Jadon Bercovich bounced back and induced a Ty Southisene popout to end the game with the tying run on second base.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight was Rainbows Pride Night at The Joe, presented by MUSC Health, and the RiverDogs wore their historic Charleston Rainbows jerseys. A jersey auction went live tonight where fans could bid to earn their very own piece of Rainbows memorabilia. Pregame, there was a ceremony celebrating members of Charleston Pride for their significant contributions to the community. There was a DJ at Ashley View Pub bumping tunes to keep spirits high around the ballpark.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. Tomorrow is Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

