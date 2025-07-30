Shorebirds Defeat Cannon Ballers in Ten-Inning Thriller

July 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (37-60, 10-21) topped the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (46-52, 14-18) 4-2 in ten innings on Wednesday night.

The Shorebirds got a great start from Wellington Aracena in his organizational debut, as the former Mets' farmhand threw 4.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and one walk, putting together a stretch where he retired ten batters in a row.

His mound opponent, Justin Sinibaldi, was just as effective, striking out five in five shutout innings, keeping the game 0-0 entering the sixth.

Kannapolis ended the stalemate by scoring on a two-out error, as Caleb Bonemer crossed home plate on the play, putting the Cannon Ballers ahead 1-0.

Delmarva responded with two quick runs in the seventh, starting with Raylin Ramos, who tied the game with an RBI triple. He scored moments later on a groundout by Braylin Tavera to give the Shorebirds a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom half of the eighth, the Cannon Baller tied the game on a wild pitch. They then loaded the bases with nobody out, but Yeiber Cartaya navigated them out of trouble using a pair of strikeouts and a tremendous diving catch by Stiven Martinez to keep the bases loaded and the game tied at two.

After a scoreless ninth, the game went into extra innings, and the Shorebirds quickly took the lead in the tenth with an RBI double from Braylin Tavera. He scored shortly after on a single by Colin Tuft, giving Delmarva a 4-2 advantage.

Joe Glassey finished the job in the bottom half with a 1-2-3 inning, striking out Ronny Hernandez to end the game and secure a 4-2 victory in ten innings for the Shorebirds.

Joe Glassey (2-0) earned the win in relief with Jake Curtis (2-2) suffering the loss for Kannapolis.

The Shorebirds look to take the series lead on Thursday with Game 3 of the series scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.