Myrtle Beach's Offense Stifled by Charleston's Pitching in 4-3 Loss

July 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3 on Wednesday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Yirer Garcia singled to plate Angel Mateo, and Xavier Guillen singled to drive in Ryan McCoy in the second inning, giving the Charleston RiverDogs (19-11, 54-42) a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, a double steal of second and home allowed Eli Lovich to score, cutting the deficit to 2-1 for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (22-9, 47-48).

McCoy singled to drive in Alberth Palma and Narciso Polanco in the seventh inning, pushing Charleston's lead to 4-1.

Alexis Hernandez doubled to plate Jose Escobar and Lovich in the ninth inning, narrowing the gap to 4-3, but Ty Southisene flied out to end the game.

Jose Urbina (7-1) earned the win for Charleston, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits. Jadon Bercovich secured his third save, despite allowing two runs in the ninth.

Nazier Mulé (2-6) took the loss for the Pelicans, surrendering two runs in 1.2 innings, with Dawson Netz, Charlie Hurley, and Landon Ginn combining for 6.1 innings, allowing two more runs. Netz delivered 3.1 scoreless, three-hit innings in his Pelicans debut.

Hernandez led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Matt Halbach went 2-for-4 with a double, and Escobar and Lovich each added two hits. Leonel Espinoza, Alexey Lumpuy, and Dilan Granadillo contributed hits. The Pelicans went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 4-for-13, leaving nine.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday, July 31st at 7:05 E.T. RHP Walker Powell (0-0, 4.50) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Ryan Andrade (8-4, 2.89) for Charleston.







Carolina League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.