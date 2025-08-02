Myrtle Beach Crushes Charleston 19-1 to Take Series Lead

August 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 19-1 on Saturday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Leonel Espinoza singled to plate Alexey Lumpuy in the first inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (25-9, 50-48) an early 1-0 lead.

Espinoza walked to drive in Christian Olivo, and Matt Halbach singled to bring home Ty Southisene and Lumpuy in the second inning, pushing the Pelicans' lead to 4-0.

Angel Cepeda homered to right field in the third inning, extending the advantage to 5-0.

Halbach singled to plate Southisene, Cepeda singled to drive in Espinoza, and Alcantara hit a grand slam to right field, scoring Halbach, Eli Lovich, and Cepeda in the fourth inning, ballooning the Pelicans' lead to 11-0.

Southisene singled to bring home Alcantara, and Espinoza singled to plate Dilan Granadillo in the sixth inning, making it 13-0.

Nathan Flewelling homered in the eighth inning for the Charleston RiverDogs (19-14, 54-45), avoiding a shutout at 13-1.

In the ninth inning, Alcantara doubled to drive in Halbach, Granadillo singled to plate Sammy Sass, Southisene walked to bring home Alcantara, Lumpuy doubled to score Granadillo and Olivo, and Halbach singled to drive in Southisene in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 19-1.

Ethan Flanagan (5-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, while Luis A. Reyes and Yoendris Gonzalez allowed one run over 4.0 innings.

Jayden Voelker (4-8) took the loss for Charleston, surrendering five runs in 3.0 innings, with five relievers combining for 14 more runs (13 earned).

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs, while Alcantara went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBIs. Southisene posted a 3-for-5 night with three runs scored, and Espinoza, Lumpuy, Cepeda, Granadillo, and Olivo each added multiple hits. The Pelicans went 11-for-27 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 0-for-8, leaving nine.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game road series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday, August 3rd at 5:05 E.T. RHP Alfredo Romero (2-2, 3.29) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jacob Kmatz (3-5, 5.06) for Charleston.







Carolina League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.