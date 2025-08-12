Pelicans Crush Fireflies 10-1 to Open Series in Dominant Fashion

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Columbia, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 10-1 on Tuesday evening at Segra Park.

Matt Halbach singled to score Ty Southisene in the first inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (30-11, 55-50) a 1-0 lead.

Kane Kepley walked to plate Alexis Hernandez in the second inning, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Halbach homered to left field in the third inning, extending the advantage to 3-0.

Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to score Jose Escobar in the fifth inning, making it 4-0.

Alexey Lumpuy walked to plate Christian Olivo, Halbach hit a sacrifice fly to score Kepley, and Angel Cepeda singled to drive in Southisene in the sixth inning, ballooning the lead to 7-0.

Ramon Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to score Asbel Gonzalez in the sixth inning, putting the Columbia Fireflies (13-28, 49-58) on the board at 7-1.

Olivo singled to drive in Hernandez, and Southisene doubled to plate Dilan Granadillo and Olivo in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 10-1.

Alfredo Romero (3-2) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, while Ronny Lopez and Luis A. Reyes allowed one run over 4.0 innings.

Hiro Wyatt (1-6) took the loss for Columbia, surrendering three runs on six hits over 3.0 innings, with four relievers conceding seven more runs.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs, and a sacrifice fly, while Southisene went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cepeda, Olivo, Kepley, and Hernandez each added hits. The Pelicans went 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 runners on base, while the Fireflies went 0-for-5, leaving seven.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday, August 13th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Kevin Camacho (0-1, 1.15) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP David Shields (3-1, 1.68) for Columbia.







