Pelicans Sweep Twin Bill In Offensive Onslaught Over Charleston

Published on August 23, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Charleston RiverDogs 6-4 in game one, and 8-1 in the second matchup on Saturday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Ty Southisene got the scoring started in game one, with a base hit into right field. Pelicans lead-off hitter Kane Kepley scored on an errant throw by Charleston right fielder Brailer Guerrero, giving Myrtle Beach (37-15, 62-54) a 1-0 lead. Matt Halbach would drive Southisene in two batters later with an RBI single to make it 2-0 in the first inning.

Charleston got on the board in the second inning with a single off the bat of Ricardo Gonzalez, scoring Alberth Palma to cut the Pelicans lead to 2-1.

Kepley tripled in catcher Justin Stransky in the bottom of the second to answer the RiverDogs and take a 3-1 lead. Myrtle Beach struck for three runs in the bottom of the third on a 413 foot home run by Yahil Melendez, extending their lead to 6-1.

The Pelicans led 6-2 entering the final frame, but the RiverDogs didn't go down without a fight scoring two runs in the seventh inning, but left the bases loaded to end the game. Pelicans reliever Mathew Peters came into the seventh inning with the bases loaded and nobody out, but was able to escape the jam with a strikeout, flyout, and game-ending fielder's choice to pick up his third save of the season. The Pelicans would hang on to win game one by a final of 6-4.

Pelicans reliever Thomas Mangus (2-0) got the win with two scoreless frames out of the pen, while Charleston starter Trey Pooser (1-2) picked up the loss giving up six runs in four innings pitched. Charleston had eleven hits in the game one loss, while the Pelicans tallied ten hits and hit .500 with runners in scoring position to take the first game of the twin bill.

The Pelicans started right where they left off in game two of the double header when Ty Southisene knocked in Kane Kepley with a base hit in the bottom of the third to make it 1-0 Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans exploded offensively in the fourth inning with six runs on just three hits in the inning. The highlight of the game was with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth when Alexey Lumpuy hit a single to right field. The ball skipped past the Charleston right fielder Tom Poole, rolling all the way to the wall and Lumpuy scored on a little league inside the park homerun to make it 6-0. Pelicans shortstop Angel Cepeda singled and scored the final run of the frame to make it 7-0 Myrtle Beach after four innings of play.

The Pelicans pitching staff tossed a no-hitter through 4.2 innings, until RiverDogs shortstop Ricardo Gonzalez singled and scored Yirer Garcia to put Charleston on the board.

The Pelicans scored their final run of the night in the fifth on a wild pitch, plating Jairo Diaz to extend the lead to 8-1.

Victor Zarraga started his first game as a Pelican tonight and tossed four shutout innings with three strikeouts. Landon Ginn (4-2) got the win in relief with 1.2 innings, allowing only one run with three strikeouts. Pelicans catcher Dilan Granadillo was the leader of the offense in game two with two hits and two RBI's.

The Pelicans won the ballgame 8-1, outhitting the RiverDogs 6-3 and finished the double header outscoring Charleston 14-5.

The Pelicans close out the series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) tomorrow with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. The Pelicans are scheduled to start RHP Ronny Lopez (0-1, 4.82 ERA), while the RiverDogs have RHP Ryan Andrade (10-5, 2.58 ERA) on the rotation list.







Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.