Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.23 at Augusta

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-7, 4.97 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and the GreenJackets counter with RHP Rayven Antonio (7-3, 3.38 ERA).

The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park. The team has plenty of great promotions on tap for the week, including their annual Pack the Park charity game Tuesday, August 26, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway is Friday, August 29 and Bluey Night presented by Scout Motors is set for Saturday, August 30. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

---------------------------------------------

BULLPEN ALLOWS ONE RUN OVER SIX FRAMES IN LOSS: The Fireflies surrendered three runs in the first inning on their way to a 4-1 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets Friday night at SRP Park. The GreenJackets broke through in the bottom of the first inning. Eric Hartman started the contest with a bunt single. After that, John Gil smashed a double to left field to score Hartman and break the tie. Later, Dixon Williams smashed his first homer of the season to give the GreenJackets a 3-0 lead prior to the second inning. After the first inning, Darwin Rodriguez (L, 0-1) worked through a scoreless second and third frame before passing the ball to Yeri Perez and the Fireflies bullpen. Perez worked a pair of innings and allowed a run before getting the ball to Julio Rosario. The righty went two hitless innings before Augusto Mendieta closed out the game for Columbia.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Tuesday. The southpaw worked 5.1 frames without surrendering an earned run. The Pennsylvania native hasn't allowed an earned run since July 9 over 26.1 innings. It is the fourth-longest streak (by innings) without allowing an earned run in franchise history. Ryan Ramsey owns the record (30.2 innings), which he accomplished from June 24-August 3, 2023.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 68 steals. Columbia's center fielder also now owns the single-season runs scored record for the Fireflies. August 21 he scored his 71st run of the season to pass Erick Torres' 2024 mark.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

NOWAK RUNNING OUT OF THE GATE: Luke Nowak is officially through his first week with the Fireflies and the outfielder started things off with a bang. He closed out his first series with a four-hit game vs the Pelicans Sunday. It was the Fireflies second four-hit game of the series. Nowak went 7-14 overall against Myrtle Beach at Segra Park. He kept the hot stretch going with a 4-9 with three RBI in three games against Augusta.

BULLISH ON THE PEN: The Fireflies bullpen has been firing on all cylinders this week. Last night the pen allowed its first run of the series over six innings in relief. Through the first four games this week, relievers have spun 19 frames and have fanned 27 GreenJackets while allowing just one earned run. The bullpen has a 0.47 ERA so far this week.

A TIGHT RACE: The Fireflies are 10-9 vs the Augusta GreenJackets this season. Overall Columbia has won 105 of the first 211 games the two clubs have played since 2016. Whoever wins the weekend series will have the overall record advantage going into 2026.

THE BIG PICTURE: The Fireflies have 14 games remaining in the 2025 season. They'll close out the year with six at home against Hickory before six on the road at Myrtle Beach. The final series of the year could serve as a playoff preview.







