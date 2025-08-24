Delmarva's Offense Stymied by Kannapolis Pitching in Defeat

Published on August 23, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (44-74, 17-35) were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (54-65, 22-31) on Saturday night by a final score of 5-1.

After three scoreless innings to start the night, Kannapolis scored the first run of the game on a two-out error to take a 1-0 lead.

Delmarva answered in the bottom half on a bases-loaded walk with Stiven Martinez batting, making it 1-1 going into the fifth inning.

The Cannon Ballers re-took the lead in the top of the fifth on a two-run single by Ronny Hernandez with two outs to make it a 3-1 game in favor of Kannapolis.

They put two more runs on the board in the sixth on back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Arxy Hernandez and Rylan Galvan to put Kannapolis ahead 5-1.

The Shorebirds offense couldn't get anything going, finishing the night with six hits and 0-8 with runners in scoring position. They ultimately fell by a final score of 5-1.

Marco Barrios (1-1) was awarded the win for the Cannon Ballers, with Chase Allsup (2-12) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds wrap up their series with Kannapolis on Sunday, needing a victory to win the series. Keeler Morfe will start for Delmarva against Mathias LaCombe for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.