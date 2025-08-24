FredNats Lose Tight-Fought Game 4-2 to Fayetteville

Published on August 23, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (28-21, 58-56) dropped a close game 4-2 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (26-25, 62-55) on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Luke Johnson got the start for the FredNats and cruised early. He faced the minimum through the first three innings, allowing just one hit to Ethan Frey, but responded by picking Frey off first base. Johnson struck out two Woodpeckers the first time through the order.

In the bottom of the third inning, the FredNats grabbed Johnson a lead. After consecutive games off, Luke Dickerson demolished a double to lead things off against Rafael Gonzalez and sprinted in to score on a good ball-in-dirt read as a pitch skipped away from the catcher, Jason Schiavone.

Armed with a 1-0 lead, Johnson took the mound in the fourth, but similarly allowed a run after a triple from Anthony Huezo escaped the glove of Brenner Cox in center field. Johnson did well to mow down the Woodpeckers again after that, but allowed a two-run home run in the seventh inning to Chase Call that gave Fayetteville its first lead, 3-1. Upon completion of the seventh, Johnson became just the second starting pitcher to finish seven innings for the FredNats in 2025. He struck out a career-high six.

The FredNats nearly mounted a late comeback rally, getting an RBI single from Eli Willits that cut the deficit to 3-2, but couldn't come all the way back. Willits is 5/10 to start his professional career and has a hit in all three games he has played for the FredNats.

In the 4-2 defeat, Gonzalez (3-7) got the win, Johnson (0-2) got a tough-luck loss and Curtis Hebert (1) got the save. In the seventh and final game of the series on Sunday, the FredNats will send Bryan Polanco to the mound for the second time this week, as the right-hander pitches in a 6:05 start.







Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.