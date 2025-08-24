RiverDogs Swept Away in Saturday Doubleheader

Myrtle Beach, SC - Defensive miscues haunted the RiverDogs as Myrtle Beach swept Charleston in a doubleheader on Saturday night at Pelicans Ballpark by scores of 6-4 in game one and 8-1 in game two. The sweep marks the first time this season the RiverDogs have been swept in a doubleheader.

With the two defeats, Charleston falls to 26-23 in the second half, 9.5 games back of the first-place Pelicans with 14 games remaining. Myrtle has taken five of the first six games of the seven-game series.

In game one, the Pelicans jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning thanks in part to a miscue by right fielder Brailer Guerrero. After a leadoff single from Kane Kepley, Ty Southisene singled to right. Guerrero bobbled the ball, allowing Kepley to advance to third. Guerrero then fired an errant throw to third, allowing Kepley to score. Guerrero was charged for two errors on the play.

Southisene scored thanks to an RBI single from Matt Halbach.

Charleston sliced the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the second thanks to a run-scoring error on Pelicans right fielder Alexey Lumpuy, induced by a Ricardo Gonzalez single.

Myrtle Beach got that run back on an RBI triple from Kepley in the bottom of the inning. The 'Dogs again responded in the top of the third, as Narciso Polanco chopped an infield RBI single to score Nathan Flewelling from third base.

The Pelicans delivered the big blow in the bottom of the third. After Trey Pooser retired the first two batters of the frame, Jose Escobar and Angel Cepeda singled, setting up a three-run home run from Yahil Melendez, pushing the score to 6-2.

Pooser finished his start with a scoreless fourth, but took the loss.

The RiverDogs rallied in their final at bat in the seventh. Brendan Summerhill, Connor Hujsak and Flewelling strung together three consecutive singles to cut the lead to three. A walk from Guerrero loaded the bases, and a bases loaded free pass to Jose Perez made it 6-4.

The comeback attempt was halted there, as Matthew Peters retired the next three batters to end the game.

In game two, Jose Urbina started things on a high note, punching out four Pelicans in an abbreviated two-inning outing.

Following Urbina's departure, Myrtle Beach sprung to life, scoring a run in the third followed by six runs in the fourth. The fourth inning rally was capped by a bases-loaded three-base error. Lumpuy sent a ground ball to right field that rolled past Tom Poole, allowing him to circle the bases for a Little League homer.

Charleston scratched their lone run on an RBI single from Ricardo Gonzalez in the top of the fifth inning.

The season series with the Pelicans concludes on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 pm. The RiverDogs return to Riley Park to begin their final homestand of 2025 on Tuesday evening at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.







