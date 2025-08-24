Gonzalez Sets Another Franchise Mark in Win

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Asbel Gonzalez broke another Fireflies franchise record Saturday evening against the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park as the Fireflies bats broke out and beat Augusta 7-5.

The Fireflies broke through in the top of the first inning. Tyriq Kemp flipped a single into right before a Luke Nowak double plated Kemp to give Columbia a 1-0 lead. The hit moved Nowak's hitting streak to eight games. It's the fourth-longest hitting streak for a Fireflies player this season. Later, Jose Cerice lifted a sacrifice fly to left to plate Nowak and increase Columbia's lead to 2-0.

In the next inning, Asbel Gonzalez drew a walk and then swiped his 69th base of the 2025 season. The swipe broke the Fireflies all-time steals record, supplanting Jean Ramirez who had 68 steals across the 2021-23 seasons.

After that, Tyriq Kemp slapped a single through the right side to score Hyungchan Um and Gonzalez to give Columbia a 4-0 lead.

The GreenJackets weren't done there however. Augusta rallied for a five-spot in the bottom of the fourth that was highlighted by a John Gil grand slam to take the lead. It was Gil's sixth round-tripper of the 2025 campaign.

The Fireflies tied the game in the sixth inning. Ramon Ramirez legged out a triple to start the frame and came around on a Yandel Ricardo sacrifice fly.

The next inning, Gonzalez was hit by a pitch and Luke Nowak drew a walk to set the table for Ramirez. Columbia's backstop legged out his second triple of the game and his third of the campaign to plate the pair and put Columbia back on top 7-5.

Ramirez finished the night 3-5 with two triples and two RBI. The Fireflies 2-4 spots in the order went 7-13 with five runs scored and four RBI on the night.

Hiro Wyatt cruised through the first three innings, before allowing three earned runs in the fourth where he handed the ball to Yenfri Sosa (W, 2-0). Sosa allowed a pair of runs as he got the final two outs of the inning before he worked the next two frames without a hitch. Next, it was Nick Conte's turn. The righty spun two perfect innings with four strikeouts.

Yimi Presinal (S, 1) worked the ninth inning for Columbia. The righty allowed one run, but kept the Fireflies in front as he earned his first professional save.

Logan Forsythe (L, 0-1) ended up giving up three runs over his two innings to give up the lead and earn the first decision of his career. After that, Kade Woods kept it close with two scoreless innings to close out the game.

Rayven Antonio got beat up in his start. Prior to tonight, the 19-year-old had only allowed 11 earned runs over eight starts at SRP Park. Saturday, he surrendered four earned runs and only spun four innings in his start.

Columbia closes out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow at SRP Park at 5:05 pm. LHP David Shields (3-1, 1.43 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Jacob Shafer (2-0, 3.00 ERA).

