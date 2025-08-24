Fien Debuts with 3 RBI Night in 8-1 Win

Published on August 23, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Gavin Fien of the Hickory Crawdads

(Hickory Crawdads) Gavin Fien of the Hickory Crawdads(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads, playing tonight as the Malmo Oat Milkers, scored four times in the first inning on their way to an 8-1 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at LP Frans Stadium on Saturday night.

The Crawdads rapped 11 hits in the contest, as Yolfran Castillo led the offensive charge with three hits and three RBI.

Gavin Fien, the Texas Rangers' 1st round pick in this year's MLB draft, made his professional debut for Hickory, slugging an RBI triple in his first at-bat. The California native also drove home two runs in the eighth inning with a single through the middle, closing out the scoring for Hickory (62-56, 29-24).

Yeremy Cabrera extended his current hitting streak to nine games with a double in the fourth inning to go along with three walks.

On the mound for Hickory, Geury Rodriguez earned his first Hickory win to move his mark to 1-1 on the year. The win for Hickory guarantees a split in the six-game set against Lynchburg this week.

For Lynchburg (63-53, 22-28), Riley Nelson and Nolan Schubart collected a pair of hits each, as Nelson's first inning double scored the team's only run.

Lynchburg starter Chase Mobley suffered the setback, dropping his record to 0-1.

The two teams will conclude the series tomorrow, as Cam Walty gets the ball for the Hillcats against Hickory's Ismael Agreda. First pitch is set for 2pm.

After the day off on Monday, the club will travel to Columbia on Tuesday for the final road games of 2025.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.