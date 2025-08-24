Mudcats Split Doubleheader at Salem

SALEM, VA - The Carolina Mudcats and Salem Red Sox split a doubleheader on Saturday at Carilion Clinic Field with the Red Sox taking the opener 2-0 and the Mudcats winning the nightcap 11-6.

GAME ONE

Salem (24-28 second half // 50-66 overall) opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a Yoeilin Cespedes double down the rightfield line to put the Red Sox on the board. Later in the frame, the lead moved to 2-0 when Salem executed a double steal allowing Cespedes to come home and Kleyver Salazar to advance to second base.

Carolina (27-22 // 63-50) recorded five hits in the contest but went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Griffin Kilander (W, 5-5) tossed four shutout innings out of the Red Sox bullpen to earn the victory. Meanwhile, Wande Torres (L, 1-9) was hung with the loss after allowing two earned runs over 3.2 innings of work for the Mudcats.

GAME TWO

Salem (24-29 second half // 50-67 overall) jumped out to a 2-0 lead with single tallies in the first and second innings. Frederik Jimenez and Yohander Linarez both collected RBI singles to push the Red Sox in front 2-0.

Carolina (28-22 // 64-50) answered back in the top of third inning scoring four times in the frame thanks to an RBI single from Brady Ebel and a pair of fielding errors by the Red Sox to take a 4-2 advantage.

The Mudcats added on in the fourth with three run to stretch their lead to 7-2. Luis Lameda scored the first run of the inning on a wild pitch and Jose Anderson socked a two-run double that gave Carolina a five-run cushion.

Trailing by four in the last of the sixth the Red Sox fought back, scoring three times against Miqueas Mercedes (W, 1-0) to cut their deficit to one at 7-6.

Carolina came right back with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game away. Tyler Rodriguez opened the frame with his sixth double of the season and later scored when Yannic Walther reached on a fielding error to give the Mudcats an 8-6 lead. Josiah Ragsdale followed by lacing a single to centerfield to stretch the advantage to 9-6.

Carolina scored again when Walther was balked home for a 10-6 lead and Eric Bitonti capped the four-run frame with a sacrifice fly, his league-leading 70th RBI of the season, which put the Mudcats ahead 11-6.

Garrett Hodges (S, 8) covered the final two innings of the game to earn the doubleheader split.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. when the Mudcats send RHP Tyler Renz (0-0, 1.35) to the hill. Salem has not announced a starter for the series finale.







