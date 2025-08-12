Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview August 12-17

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The first-half Carolina League South Champion Fireflies return home to Segra Park August 12 through the 17th to light up the scoreboard and then the sky with affordable fun for all with unique events and activities.

This week, we continue with amazing drink and food specials, welcome our cats during our Purr at the Park event, celebrate the anniversary of the original Toy Story movie with big toys, host Faith and Family Night and then celebrate our women in sports and a kid day out during Sunday Funday.

Plan ahead and save-ticket prices increase on game day. Lock in the fun now and skip the lines to give your crew a great night out.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday + Prisma Health Night

Tickets: Tuesday, August 12 at 7:05 pm

The most unbeatable deals happen on Tuesdays. Fans can enjoy unbeatable $2 deals on hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and Miller Lite cans throughout the game. It is also our Prisma Health Night, where we celebrate the heroes of healthcare.

Purr at the Park on a White Claw Wednesday

Tickets: Wednesday, August 13 at 7:05 pm

Get ready for what is sure to be a Cat-astrophe. That's right, we welcome our feline friends to Segra Park as part of our Purr at the Park night. When you purchase a lawn ticket, your cat or kitten gets in FREE. While you cat all of the cats, enjoy a special discount on $5 White Claws.

Darlington Raceway Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

Tickets: Thursday, August 14 at 7:05 pm

Rev up your thirst by being one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates to receive a limited-edition Darlington Raceway t-shirt as we celebrate Carolina's love for racing. Get the best drink specials anywhere in the Midlands during Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, including $1 Busch Lights, $3 mystery margaritas $3 Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, Bud Light and fountain drinks.

Toy Story Night presented by Blanchard Machinery

Tickets: Friday, August 15 at 7:05 pm

Friday, join the Fireflies for Toy Story Night-where Segra Park transforms into a world of big toys with larger-than-life touch-a-trucks, diggers, and more all around the ballpark presented by Blanchard Machinery. We will also have a special giveaway for the kids during the game.

Faith + Family Night with Post-Game Fireworks presented by HIS Radio 92.1

Tickets: Saturday, August 16 at 6:05 pm

How many words that start with 'F' can we put into a sentence? That answer is seven because Saturday is Faith and Family night, where you can have uplifting fun and fellowship with the Fireflies followed by fireworks. Come early for a pre-game concert by Christian chart-topping artists Caleb & John before the game.

Sunday Funday + Women in Sports Night

Tickets: Sunday, August 17 at 5:05 pm

We celebrate and highlight the work of all the women who have blazed a trail in the sports industry and the women and young girls who are following in their footsteps! After the game, enjoy a full-team autograph session and Kids Run the Bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fireflies have now played a pair of series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in 2025 and have a 3-9 record in those games. After a last-place finish in the South Division in the first half of the season, Myrtle Beach is making a run in the second half. The Pelicans own a 29-10 record since the midpoint and they have done it by dominating on both sides of the ball with a league-best 210 runs scored and 107 runs against.

Chicago Cubs second rounder Kane Kepley has started his tenure in the Carolina League with a bang. The outfielder is 4-10 with three steals and four runs scored for the Pelicans in his first week. He's batting in front of Carolina League veteran Leonel Espinoza, who's hitting .270 in 93 games with a team-best 54 RBI this season.

On the hill, Ethan Flanagan has led the way. The southpaw is 5-0 with a zany 0.97 ERA in seven starts for the Pelicans-including one complete game shutout. Jostin Florentino is coming off Carolina League Player of the Month honors for July, where he built on an already strong start to the year. Florentino is 3-2 with a 1.86 ERA in 48.1 innings for the Pelicans this season. He has 89 punchouts to pair with a 1.07 WHIP this season.







