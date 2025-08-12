Payne Reinstated from IL; Meneses and Ragsdale Added from ACL Brewers; Walling Released

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes OF Braylon Payne reinstated from 7-day IL, the addition of LHP José Meneses and OF Josiah Ragsdale from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats and OF Reece Walling released by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ragsdale is the first 2025 draft pick to be promoted to the Mudcats. He was the Milwaukee Brewers 7th round draft pick just last month, out of Boston College.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players and 6 players on the injured list.

In summary:

8/12: LHP José Meneses added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/12: OF Josiah Ragsdale added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/12: OF Braylon Payne reinstated from 7-day IL

8/12: OF Reece Walling released by the Milwaukee Brewers

Ragsdale will wear #22

Meneses will wear #24

Other uniform number change:

Griffin Tobias now wears #49

