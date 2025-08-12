Nowak Gets First Pro Hit in 10-1 Loss

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Augusto Mendieta

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Augusto Mendieta(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Luke Nowak got his first pro hit in his Fireflies debut as the Fireflies lost 10-1 to the Pelicans Tuesday night at Segra Park.

The Pelicans broke through first. In the first inning, Matt Halbach lined a single to plate Ty Southisene to make it a 1-0 game. The next frame, Hiro Wyatt (L, 1-6) issued a bases-loaded walk to Kane Kepley that brought Alexis Hernandez home to double the Pelicans lead. Halbach came through again in the third inning. The first baseman clubbed his eighth homer of the year to left to increase Myrtle Beach's lead to 3-0.

Wyatt allowed six hits and two walks across three innings where he ceded three runs. The righty also had a pair of strikeouts before giving the ball to the bullpen.

Myrtle Beach struck again in the fifth frame. Jose Escobar drew a lead-off walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and came around on an Alexis Hernandez sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

After that, the Pelicans added a trio of runs in the sixth inning off an error, a hit and three walks.

Columbia got on the board in the sixth. Asbel Gonzalez lined a single to kick-off the inning. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, then moved up to third on a fly out before Ramon Ramirez singled to score the center fielder. It cut the Pelicans lead to 7-1 at the time.

In the ninth, Myrtle Beach added three more runs on Dash Albus to give the club the 10-1 lead.

Alfredo Romero (W, 3-2) worked five one-hit innings before handing the ball to the Pelicans bullpen. Ronny Lopez and Luis A. Reyes both went two innings in relief to close out the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (3-1, 1.68 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with RHP Kevin Camacho (0-1, 1.15 ERA).

Tomorrow is a purr-fect night to come out to Segra Park! Join the Fireflies for Purr at the Park! That's right, you can bring your cat with you to the game for free! Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.