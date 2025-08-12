Petry, Walsh Deliver in Debuts, FredNats Beat Salem 3-1

August 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Behind strong professional debuts from Ethan Petry and Jacob Walsh, the Fredericksburg Nationals (21-17, 51-52) won 3-1 against the Salem Red Sox (19-24, 45-62) on Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium

To start the game, Xander Meckley tossed two scoreless innings against the Sox. He allowed three singles, but stranded all three with a pair of strikeouts.

In support of Meckley, the FredNat bats launched a mini two-out rally in the third inning to get on the board. Petry, Washington's second-round pick out of South Carolina, roped a line drive through the left side for his first professional hit. His fellow draftee, Wyatt Henseler, drew a walk to bring up Walsh with two aboard. In response, the 15th-rounder out of Oregon demolished a double into the right-center field gap to plate Petry and make it 1-0.

The FredNats notched single runs in each of the next two innings as well, as Kevin Bazzell scored in the fourth on an RBI groundout for Brenner Cox and then doubled in Elijah Green in the fifth. Bazzell finished the night with three hits, his second three-hit game of the season.

Meanwhile, Meckley kept Salem off the board through his full start, finishing six scoreless innings by stranding the bases loaded and nobody out in the sixth. In his last four starts, Meckley has thrown 23 innings, allowing just three earned runs.

The Fredericksburg bullpen was excellent after Meckley left, as Merritt Beeker, Merrick Baldo and Johan Otanez combined to throw three innings of one-run ball to clinch the series-opening victory.

Meckley (6-6) got the win, as Salem's starter, Ben Hansen (1-5), got the loss. Otanez (4) earned the save. With the FredNats up 1-0 in the series, they'll hand the ball to Bryan Polanco in game two on Wednesday in a 6:35 start.







