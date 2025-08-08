FredNats Swept in Doubleheader at Myrtle Beach

August 8, 2025

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (19-16, 49-51) lost both games of Thursday's doubleheader to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (28-10, 53-49) on the road at Pelicans Ballpark to fall back below .500

Game one of the doubleheader was claimed by Myrtle Beach 9-0, with the Pelicans outhitting the FredNats 9-4. The Pelicans led from the jump, scoring in the first inning against R.J. Sales in his FredNats debut and scoring in five of their six innings at the plate.

Sales got the loss, with four earned runs allowed in 3.1 innings, as Nazier Mulè got the win with five scoreless innings in his start for Myrtle Beach.

Game two saw neither team score until the sixth inning, when the Pelicans grabbed a 2-0 lead off of two unearned runs. Then, in the seventh, the FredNats scored their first runs of the day, plating two to tie the game on a base hit by Randal Diaz. Fredericksburg failed to take the lead, though, and the game went to extra innings.

The FredNats brought their automatic runner in on a wild pitch from the Pelicans, but gave up a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lose 5-3. Merrick Baldo (5-2) got the loss after being asked to pitch a second relief inning.

In game four of the series Friday, the FredNats will look to get back in the win column with lefty Liam Sullivan taking the ball for a 7:05 start.







