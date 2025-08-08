Augusta's Fifth-Inning Rally Sinks RiverDogs Friday

August 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

North Augusta, SC - A three-run fifth inning for Augusta doomed Andres Galan and the RiverDogs in a 4-3 loss on Friday night at SRP Park.

The loss drops Charleston to 21-17 in the second half and 56-48 overall.

The game got off to a choppy start, both for the RiverDogs and in terms the game's pace. Charleston went down in order in the top of the first, Augusta jumped on the scoreboard with a Douglas Glod two-RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the frame.

Just after the completion of Glod's base hit, the game was delayed due to a pop-up shower. After just 20 minutes, the game resumed and Galan, the 'Dogs starter, got out of the inning.

The RiverDogs scored in the next three frames to take the lead.

In the second, Yirer Garcia popped a sacrifice fly to push in Ryan McCoy to trim the deficit to 2-1. Nathan Flewelling knotted the game at two with a line drive RBI single to right field in the third inning.

In the fourth, it was Jose Monzon who delivered, as the lefty smoked a two-out RBI single to center field to propel the RiverDogs to a 3-2 lead.

After three consecutive zeros on the line score, Galan ran into fifth-inning trouble. Eric Hartman and Cody Miller doubled back-to-back to tie the game at three. Luis Guanipa followed with a go-ahead RBI single to make it 4-3 GreenJackets. The knock stood as the game winning hit.

Galan exited after 4.2 innings - his shortest start of the season with Charleston.

Both bullpens held things in check, as neither team managed a run after the fifth inning. Andy Rodriguez fired 1.1 scoreless and Bryce Shaffer followed with two zeros of his own.

The RiverDogs applied ninth inning pressure as Larry Martinez was hit with a pitch to put the tying run on base, but Garcia promptly rolled into an inning-ending double play.

With the series even at two games apiece, the RiverDogs will play to clinch at least a sweep on Saturday at 6:05 pm. The RiverDogs return to Charleston on Tuesday to open a six-game set with Hickory.







