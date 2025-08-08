Pelicans Outlast Nationals, 9-7, to Secure Series Split

August 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fredericksburg Nationals 9-7 on Friday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Matt Halbach hit a sacrifice fly to score Kane Kepley in the first inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (29-10, 54-49) a 1-0 lead.

Luke Dickerson homered and Brenner Cox tripled to drive in Cristhian Vaquero in the third inning, putting the Fredericksburg Nationals (19-17, 49-52) ahead 2-1.

The Pelicans erupted in the sixth inning: Lumpuy homered to plate Southisene, Dilan Granadillo singled to drive in Halbach and Angel Cepeda, a pickoff error by Bryant Olson scored Alexis Hernandez, Southisene singled to bring home Granadillo and Christian Olivo, and Kepley stole home, pushing the lead to 9-2.

Elijah Nunez singled to score Nick Hollifield and Angel Feliz, Vaquero singled to drive in Dickerson, and a wild pitch by Luis A. Reyes scored Nunez in the eighth inning, cutting the deficit to 9-6.

Dickerson singled to plate Hollifield in the ninth, with a throwing error by Mathew Peters advancing Dickerson, but the Nationals fell short at 9-7.

Yoendris Gonzalez (5-1) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings, while Jostin Florentino allowed two runs over 5.2 innings, and Peters secured his second save despite allowing one run.

Angel Roman (2-8) took the loss for Fredericksburg, surrendering six runs in 1.0 inning.

Lumpuy led the Pelicans, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, while Southisene went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Halbach went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Granadillo, Cepeda, Kepley, and Olivo added hits. The Pelicans went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while the Nationals went 3-for-16, leaving 10.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) on Saturday, August 9th at 6:05 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (5-0, 0.97) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Luke Johnson (0-1, 3.24) for Fredericksburg.







Carolina League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.