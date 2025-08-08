Fayetteville Sinks Delmarva with Early Runs

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-65, 13-26) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-49, 18-20) by a final score of 10-4 on Friday night.

The Woodpeckers took an early lead in the first inning by scoring three runs, with two coming home on an error and one on a wild pitch.

Delmarva responded with a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Nate George, who scored Cobb Hightower from second base to make it a 3-1 game.

The Shorebirds' deficit increased in the second inning as the Woodpeckers scored three more runs on a two-run single by Ethan Grey and an RBI single by Nick Montistere.

Joshua Liranzo helped chip away with an RBI double in the fourth, scoring Raylin Ramos from first base to make it 6-2.

It became a 6-3 game in the eighth after a first-and-third steal by the Shorebirds scored Fernando Peguero.

However, the Woodpeckers sealed the game with four runs in the top of the ninth, taking a 10-3 lead.

Fernando Puegero brought home one run in the bottom half of the ninth on a single that scored Joshua Liranzo, but Delmarva would ultimately fall short 10-4.

Parker Smith (1-3) earned the win as the starter, with Carson Dorsey (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva. Jesus Carrera (1) was credited with the save.

The Shorebirds look to regain the series lead on Saturday Chase Allsup taking the mound against Javier Perez. First pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







