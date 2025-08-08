FredNats Can't Overcome Eight-Run Inning in 9-7 Loss to Myrtle Beach
August 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (19-17, 49-52) fell short in their comeback effort after allowing eight runs in the sixth inning to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (28-10, 53-49), losing 9-7 at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday Night.
After losing both games of Thursday's doubleheader due to a slow offensive day, the FredNat bats woke up in the third inning against Jostin Florentino. To lead things off, Luke Dickerson launched a game-tying home run, his third of the year and first of the second half. Dickerson smashed a hanging slider from Florentino over the wall in left-center field. Brenner Cox followed that up with an RBI triple, driving in Cristhian Vaquero to give the FredNats a 2-1 lead.
Liam Sullivan, equipped with a lead, took it in stride, throwing 4.2 innings of one-hit, one-run ball and striking out eight Pelicans in the process. He left tied for his career-high with 83 pitches and watched Angel Roman finish the fifth inning on one pitch out of the bullpen.
The sixth inning did not go as well for Roman and the FredNats, though. Myrtle Beach entered the frame with just the one hit and one run, and exited with seven hits and a 9-2 lead. The FredNats clawed back as best they could, but ultimately fell 9-7 with the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning. As part of the comeback, Nick Hollifield picked up his first two FredNat hits and Elijah Nunez joined him with a multi-hit game and two RBI.
In the end, the Pelicans took their third straight game in the series. Yoendris Gonzalez (5-1) got the win, as Roman (2-8) got the loss and Mathew Peters (2) secured the save. With the Pelicans ahead 3-1 in the series, the FredNats will look to bounce back with a Saturday win, sending Luke Johnson (0-1, 3.24) to the hill in a 6:05 start.
#FREDNATS
