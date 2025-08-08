Myrtle Beach Sweeps Doubleheader over Fredericksburg

August 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans swept a doubleheader against the Fredericksburg Nationals on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pelicans won Game One 9-0 and took Game Two by a score of 5-3 in walk-off fashion in extras.

Game 1:

Matt Halbach hit a sacrifice fly to score Kane Kepley, and Jose Escobar doubled to drive in Southisene in the third inning, extending the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (27-10, 52-49) lead to 3-0.

Dilan Granadillo doubled to bring home Angel Cepeda in the fourth inning, making it 4-0.

Eli Lovich grounded out to score Alexey Lumpuy, and Cepeda singled to drive in Escobar in the fifth inning, pushing the Pelicans' advantage to 6-0.

Alexey Lumpuy walked to plate Christian Olivo, a wild pitch by Ryan Minckler scored Kepley, and Escobar hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Southisene in the sixth inning, finalizing the score at 9-0.

Nazier Mulé (3-6) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, while Brayden Spears threw 2.0 scoreless innings.

RJ Sales (0-1) took the loss for the Fredericksburg Nationals (19-15, 49-50), allowing four runs on six hits over 3.1 innings, with Kevin Dowdell, Tommy Kane, and Minckler conceding five more runs.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, and a sacrifice fly, while Escobar went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Kepley went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Southisene, Cepeda, Granadillo, and Lovich each added hits. The Pelicans went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the Nationals went 0-for-6, leaving six.

Game 2:

Ty Southisene singled to drive in Alexis Hernandez and Christian Olivo in the sixth inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (28-10, 53-49) a 2-0 lead.

Randal Diaz singled to plate Wyatt Henseler and Angel Feliz in the seventh inning, tying the game at 2-2 for the Fredericksburg Nationals (19-16, 49-51).

A wild pitch by Landon Ginn allowed Nick Hollifield to score in the eighth inning, giving Fredericksburg a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Olivo stepped to the plate with the tying run at third and the winning run at first. The utility man homered to left field, scoring Hernandez and Derik Alcantara, marking the first walk-off home run of the season for Myrtle Beach.

Landon Ginn (3-1) earned the win for the Pelicans, despite allowing an unearned run in the eighth, while Kevin Camacho turned in a career-high 5.0 scoreless innings while setting a new career-best with nine strikeouts.

Merrick Baldo (5-2) took the loss for Fredericksburg, surrendering three runs (two earned), with Brayan Romero, Merritt Beeker, and Johan Otanez holding the Pelicans scoreless until the sixth.

Olivo led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run homer, and three RBIs, while Angel Cepeda and Jairo Diaz each went 2-for-4. Southisene, Matt Halbach, Eli Lovich, and Alcantara added hits. The Pelicans went 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 runners on base, while the Nationals went 1-for-8, leaving eight.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) on Friday, August 8th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Jostin Florentino (3-2, 1.69) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Liam Sullivan (0-0, 2.25) for Fredericksburg.







