Long Ball Beats Columbia 8-2

August 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies surrendered three homers, resulting in six runs for the Crawdads in a 8-2 loss at L.P. Frans Stadium Friday night.

Pablo Guerrero broke the scoreless tie with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. The first baseman clobbered his sixth homer of the season to score Josh Springer and give the Crawdads a 2-0 lead.

The next inning, Mason Martin struck again-this time for his third two-run homer of the series. The left fielder's 12th homer of the season scored Yeremy Cabrera to push Hickory's lead to 4-0. Martin wasn't done there, the next inning, he hit an RBI single to push Hickory to a 6-0 advantage and end Kendry Chourio's (L, 0-2) evening.

Chourio's night ended the following inning. Guerrero drew a walk and came around on an Estaban Mejia RBI double to usher Nick Conte into the game. Conte allowed Mejia to score to close out Columbia's starter's line. Chourio went 3.2 innings and allowed six runs. After that, Conte worked 1.1 scoreless innings.

The Fireflies got on the board in the fifth. Henry Ramos singled and stole second to set the table. After that, JC Vanek laced a double down the right field line to plate Ramos and cut the lead to 6-1. The RBI was Vanek's third of the series. The next inning, Brennon McNair drew a bases loaded walk to make it a 8-2 game.

Julio Rosario pitched the sixth and he surrendered a two-run homer to Yeremy Cabrera to give the Crawdads their eighth and final run of the game. Cabrera finished the night a triple shy of the cycle in a 3-4 effort with a walk. Augusto Mendieta closed out the night with two scoreless innings for the Fireflies.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night with a twin bill beginning at 5 pm at L.P. Frans Stadium. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-2, 5.82 ERA) takes the ball in game one for Columbia and the Fireflies send RHP Kyle DeGroat (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the bump in game two. The Crawdads will start RHP Aneudis Mejia (3-5, 7.04 ERA) in game one and RHP Kamdyn Perry (1-3, 6.10 ERA) in game two.

Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

